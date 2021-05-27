Factors That Could Influence Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 18.95% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.60 before closing at $1.82. Intraday shares traded counted 4.11 million, which was -3149.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 126.58K. PLAG’s previous close was $1.53 while the outstanding shares total 20.00M. The firm has a beta of -0.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.49, with weekly volatility at 13.66% and ATR at 0.20. The PLAG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.23 and a $3.78 high.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Planet Green Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLAG, the company has in raw cash 1.47 million on their books with 4.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.85 million total, with 13.25 million as their total liabilities.

PLAG were able to record -9.81 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.95 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, Planet Green Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 2.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 62.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/17/2021 quarter increasing by 49.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.21 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.00M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/17/2021.

Is the stock of PLAG attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Zhou Bin bought 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.50, for a total value of 3,300,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Zhou Bin now bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,690,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.32%.