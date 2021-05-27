Analyst’s Sets Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) New Target at $12.75: GATO is Now On A Buy List

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.08, with weekly volatility at 8.88% and ATR at 1.09. The GATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.78 and a $24.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -4.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 588.37K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.47% on 05/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.42 before closing at $15.88. GATO’s previous close was $16.45 while the outstanding shares total 59.47M.

Investors have identified the Other Precious Metals & Mining company Gatos Silver Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $893.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GATO attractive?

In related news, VP of Expl & Chief Geologist, Pyle Philip sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.59, for a total value of 155,900. As the sale deal closes, the VP of Expl & Chief Geologist, Pyle Philip now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 180,450. Also, Chief Administrative Officer, Dubas Adam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 12.19 per share, with a total market value of 121,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hanneman Karl L now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gatos Silver Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.75.

