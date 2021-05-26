The Thing That Hid Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Strength

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.59% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.63 before closing at $8.68. Intraday shares traded counted 1.37 million, which was 26.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.87M. VFF’s previous close was $8.82 while the outstanding shares total 79.60M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 45.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.67, with weekly volatility at 5.18% and ATR at 0.71. The VFF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.27 and a $20.32 high.

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Village Farms International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $690.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VFF, the company has in raw cash 135.79 million on their books with 10.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 224.11 million total, with 58.69 million as their total liabilities.

VFF were able to record -19.14 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 110.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, Village Farms International Inc. recorded a total of 52.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 9.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 50.09 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.60M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VFF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VFF attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ruffini Stephen C sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.60, for a total value of 812,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, McLernon John R. now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 106,320. Also, Chief Executive Officer, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 29. The shares were price at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total market value of 1,343,870. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now holds 241,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,899,236. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.34%.