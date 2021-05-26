Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares fell to a low of $58.16 before closing at $58.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 47.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.49M. REGI’s previous close was $60.56 while the outstanding shares total 40.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.65, and a growth ratio of 2.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.30, with weekly volatility at 8.15% and ATR at 4.11. The REGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.10 and a $117.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.83% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Renewable Energy Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REGI, the company has in raw cash 339.54 million on their books with 28.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 965.9 million total, with 194.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REGI attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Bowen Eric sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.36, for a total value of 571,351. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel and Secretary, Bowen Eric now sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,741. Also, Director, Sorrells Christopher D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 325,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sorrells Christopher D. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 620,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.