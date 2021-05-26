Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.68, with weekly volatility at 3.71% and ATR at 2.73. The PGNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.21 and a $59.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 14.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 983.18K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.68% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.84 before closing at $59.35. PGNY’s previous close was $58.95 while the outstanding shares total 87.40M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 103.22, and a growth ratio of 1.69.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Progyny Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 227.8 million total, with 101.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGNY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGNY attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Anevski Peter sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.60, for a total value of 1,083,520. As the sale deal closes, the President and COO, Anevski Peter now sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,117,375. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Schlanger David J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 53.21 per share, with a total market value of 2,660,365. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Schlanger David J now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,709,528. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.40%.