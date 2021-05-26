Owens Corning (OC) weekly volatility stands at 2.50%: What It Means

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares fell to a low of $103.79 before closing at $103.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 16.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 889.37K. OC’s previous close was $105.16 while the outstanding shares total 105.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.07, and a growth ratio of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.48, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 2.93. The OC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.42 and a $109.89 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.29% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Owens Corning as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Owens Corning (OC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.74 billion total, with 1.47 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OC attractive?

In related news, Vice President and Controller, Schmidt Kelly sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.98, for a total value of 500,369. As the sale deal closes, the President, Composites, Sandri Marcio A now sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,164,240. Also, EVP and Chief Growth Officer, SMITH DANIEL T sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 95.00 per share, with a total market value of 982,395. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and Chief Growth Officer, SMITH DANIEL T now holds 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 882,206. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

8 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Owens Corning. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.46.