Old National Bancorp (ONB) move down -2.82% this morning: ONB Price downtrend Looks Real

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.34, with weekly volatility at 2.61% and ATR at 0.50. The ONB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.02 and a $21.28 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was -11.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 732.96K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.82% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.64 before closing at $18.64. ONB’s previous close was $19.18 while the outstanding shares total 165.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.62, and a growth ratio of 1.33.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Old National Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONB attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRES AND CCO, MOORE DARYL D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.77, for a total value of 187,652. As the sale deal closes, the PRESIDENT & COO, Sandgren James A now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 473,075. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.