Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.97, with weekly volatility at 1.53% and ATR at 0.11. The OCSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.29 and a $6.83 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 6.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 891.48K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.49% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.585 before closing at $6.60. OCSL’s previous close was $6.70 while the outstanding shares total 180.36M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.23, and a growth ratio of 1.80.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 94.77 million total, with 859.48 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCSL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.71, for a total value of 93,230. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,035. Also, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were price at an average price of 6.70 per share, with a total market value of 256,062. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 672,220. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.92%.