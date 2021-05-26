Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares fell to a low of $139.81 before closing at $139.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.75 million, which was 22.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 976.68K. KEYS’s previous close was $140.80 while the outstanding shares total 186.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.03, and a growth ratio of 2.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.32, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 2.90. The KEYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $90.62 and a $155.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.58% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Keysight Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.57 billion total, with 1.12 billion as their total liabilities.

KEYS were able to record 267.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/25/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 136.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 295.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/25/2021 quarter of the year, Keysight Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 1.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/25/2021 quarter reducing by -3.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 473.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 707.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 186.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/25/2021 (1.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KEYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KEYS attractive?

In related news, SVP and COO, Dhanasekaran Satish sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 142.18, for a total value of 354,028. As the sale deal closes, the Director, NYE JEAN HALLORAN now bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,534. Also, SVP, Ee Huei Sin sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 128.00 per share, with a total market value of 435,584. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Estrada Ingrid A now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 623,350. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Keysight Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KEYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $161.85.