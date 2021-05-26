Factors That Could Influence eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares fell to a low of $27.94 before closing at $28.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.81 million, which was 57.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.92M. EXPI’s previous close was $28.19 while the outstanding shares total 144.35M. The firm has a beta of 2.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 120.94, and a growth ratio of 12.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.47, with weekly volatility at 5.67% and ATR at 2.28. The EXPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.63 and a $90.00 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.04% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company eXp World Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EXPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EXPI attractive?

In related news, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.97, for a total value of 519,364. As the sale deal closes, the CEO of eXp Realty, Gesing Jason now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,065,775. Also, Director, MILES RANDALL D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 31.02 per share, with a total market value of 465,299. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sanford Glenn Darrel now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 626,885. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 54.80%.