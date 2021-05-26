CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has a beta of 0.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.69, and a growth ratio of 8.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.82, with weekly volatility at 1.54% and ATR at 0.75. The CUBE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.95 and a $43.13 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.49 before closing at $42.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.08 million, which was -1.27% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. CUBE’s previous close was $42.94 while the outstanding shares total 201.52M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company CubeSmart as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CUBE were able to record 90.29 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 98.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CubeSmart (CUBE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, CubeSmart recorded a total of 188.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 5.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 125.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 62.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 201.52M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.47 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUBE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUBE attractive?

In related news, COO, Keaton Joel D sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 41.50, for a total value of 628,050. As the sale deal closes, the CLO & Secretary, Foster Jeffrey P now sold 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,375,426. Also, CLO & Secretary, Foster Jeffrey P sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 03. The shares were price at an average price of 41.88 per share, with a total market value of 978,389. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now holds 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 286,809. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CubeSmart. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUBE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.19.