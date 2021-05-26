Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) price slipped close to $83.39 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) previous close was $89.91 while the outstanding shares total 10.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.07, and a growth ratio of 1.46. CTRN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.25% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $81.50 before closing at $83.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was -337.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 220.68K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.53, with weekly volatility at 6.98% and ATR at 6.02. The CTRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.55 and a $111.44 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Citi Trends Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $810.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 244.44 million total, with 182.84 million as their total liabilities.

CTRN were able to record 93.9 million as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 103.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 110.86 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, Citi Trends Inc. recorded a total of 251.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter increasing by 20.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 144.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 107.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 10.37M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.76 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021 (1.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTRN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTRN attractive?

In related news, SR VP of Store Operations, Dunn James A sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 87.63, for a total value of 1,314,450. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP Supply Chain, Hynes Charles J. now sold 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,740. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Makuen David N. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 43.85 per share, with a total market value of 43,850. Following this completion of acquisition, the SR VP of Store Operations, Dunn James A now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,320. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Citi Trends Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTRN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $132.33.