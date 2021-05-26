Can Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Offer Investors Safety?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has a beta of 3.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.94, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 0.27. The HLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.20 and a $6.76 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.31% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.81 before closing at $4.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.25 million, which was 38.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.01M. HLX’s previous close was $5.08 while the outstanding shares total 149.94M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $705.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HLX, the company has in raw cash 270.38 million on their books with 36.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 488.94 million total, with 218.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HLX attractive?

In related news, Director, LOVOI JOHN sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.24, for a total value of 280,980. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and COO, Sparks Scott Andrew now sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 112,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.90.