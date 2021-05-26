Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) previous close was $15.11 while the outstanding shares total 82.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.52, and a growth ratio of 2.21. BPFH’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.06% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.94 before closing at $14.95. Intraday shares traded counted 1.0 million, which was -0.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 998.59K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.69, with weekly volatility at 2.68% and ATR at 0.50. The BPFH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.00 and a $15.50 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BPFH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BPFH attractive?

In related news, SVP, Assistant General Counsel, Cooper Christopher A sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.07, for a total value of 3,768. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Brown James Cannon now sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,045. Also, EVP, Simons Paul M sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 15.10 per share, with a total market value of 338,063. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Almy Maura now holds 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,416. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BPFH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.72.