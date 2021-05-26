Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares fell to a low of $61.51 before closing at $61.70. Intraday shares traded counted 0.77 million, which was 60.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.94M. ATH’s previous close was $62.70 while the outstanding shares total 191.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.13, and a growth ratio of 0.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.79, with weekly volatility at 2.42% and ATR at 1.47. The ATH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.47 and a $63.54 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.59% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Athene Holding Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Athene Holding Ltd. recorded a total of 4.39 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 135.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -96.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 139.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 191.30M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (3.80 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATH attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, Golden John Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.83, for a total value of 1,236,600. As the sale deal closes, the Executive VP and CFO, Klein Martin P now sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,834. Also, EVP and General Counsel, Golden John Leonard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 61.30 per share, with a total market value of 612,952. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Michelini Matthew now holds 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,049,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Athene Holding Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.92.