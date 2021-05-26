Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares fell to a low of $31.40 before closing at $31.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.79 million, which was 26.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.07M. BXMT’s previous close was $31.82 while the outstanding shares total 147.26M. The firm has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.41, with weekly volatility at 1.64% and ATR at 0.64. The BXMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.70 and a $33.01 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.26% on 05/25/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. recorded a total of 187.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter reducing by -0.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 29.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 157.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 147.26M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BXMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BXMT attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Marone Anthony F. JR sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.88, for a total value of 12,433. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Armer Douglas N. now sold 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,868. Also, President, Keenan Katharine A sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 31. The shares were price at an average price of 31.14 per share, with a total market value of 59,540. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Marone Anthony F. JR now holds 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,804. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BXMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.67.