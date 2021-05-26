Are Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Prospects Worsening?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.15% on 05/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.185 before closing at $31.60. Intraday shares traded counted 1.27 million, which was 3.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.32M. CRSR’s previous close was $31.24 while the outstanding shares total 91.95M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.43, and a growth ratio of 1.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.52, with weekly volatility at 2.87% and ATR at 1.39. The CRSR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.09 and a $51.37 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Corsair Gaming Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 711.64 million total, with 499.27 million as their total liabilities.

CRSR were able to record 25.73 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 27.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 369.09 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 160.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 91.95M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRSR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRSR attractive?

In related news, EVP of Gaming Products, Chevalier Bertrand sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.00, for a total value of 4,125,413. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Potter Michael G now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 246,371. Also, 10% Owner, Corsair Group (Cayman), LP sold 8,260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were price at an average price of 35.00 per share, with a total market value of 289,100,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Bagaria Anup now holds 8,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 289,100,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Corsair Gaming Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRSR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.67.