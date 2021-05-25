Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) moved down -19.50% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares fell to a low of $76.48 before closing at $77.21. Intraday shares traded counted 1.47 million, which was -57.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 934.72K. OLLI’s previous close was $76.35 while the outstanding shares total 65.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.99, and a growth ratio of 1.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 30.95, with weekly volatility at 3.41% and ATR at 2.91. The OLLI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.75 and a $123.52 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.13% on 05/24/21.

Investors have identified the Discount Stores company Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OLLI, the company has in raw cash 447.13 million on their books with 0.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 808.77 million total, with 283.8 million as their total liabilities.

OLLI were able to record 330.73 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 357.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 361.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 515.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter increasing by 19.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 311.11 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 204.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 65.42M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.97 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OLLI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OLLI attractive?

In related news, SVP, Supply Chain, Daugherty Ray sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 87.64, for a total value of 140,224. As the sale deal closes, the VP, General Counsel, Bertram Kenneth Robert now sold 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,500. Also, President, CEO, SWYGERT JOHN W sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 87.48 per share, with a total market value of 132,707. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, General Counsel, Bertram Kenneth Robert now holds 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 418,370. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OLLI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.77.