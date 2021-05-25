Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) move down -13.86% this morning: ARPO Price downtrend Looks Real

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) previous close was $2.02 while the outstanding shares total 47.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.54. ARPO’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -13.86% on 05/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.67 before closing at $1.74. Intraday shares traded counted 5.08 million, which was 12.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.79M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.69, with weekly volatility at 25.27% and ATR at 0.23. The ARPO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.72 and a $2.50 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $83.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 41.0 million total, with 2.13 million as their total liabilities.

ARPO were able to record -3.67 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.67 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of ARPO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.96, for a total value of 41,944. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARPO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.