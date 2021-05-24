UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down -14.33% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) previous close was $17.73 while the outstanding shares total 141.34M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 155.27. TIGR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.92% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.92 before closing at $17.39. Intraday shares traded counted 3.42 million, which was 60.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.69M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.25, with weekly volatility at 6.40% and ATR at 1.77. The TIGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.06 and a $38.50 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company UP Fintech Holding Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

TIGR were able to record 534.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 570.28 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 535.28 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/26/2021 quarter of the year, UP Fintech Holding Limited recorded a total of 47.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 57.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/26/2021 quarter increasing by 19.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 36.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.02 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 141.34M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/26/2021.

Is the stock of TIGR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.66%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on UP Fintech Holding Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TIGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.43.