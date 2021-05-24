Should You Buy GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.21% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.56 before closing at $30.84. Intraday shares traded counted 1.88 million, which was 21.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.39M. GDRX’s previous close was $30.47 while the outstanding shares total 406.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.44, with weekly volatility at 6.03% and ATR at 1.89. The GDRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.66 and a $64.22 high.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company GoodRx Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GDRX, the company has in raw cash 993.36 million on their books with 7.03 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.12 billion total, with 63.05 million as their total liabilities.

GDRX were able to record 35.79 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 21.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 150.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 406.17M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDRX attractive?

In related news, Director, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. bought 195,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 31.70, for a total value of 6,184,931. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. now bought 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,935,075. Also, See Remarks, Azad Babak sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 33.02 per share, with a total market value of 412,781. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Azad Babak now holds 70,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,771,054. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GoodRx Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.83.