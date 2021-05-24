Is Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Worth A Bite? GOGL 200 SMA stands at 99.18%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has a beta of 1.78, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.09, with weekly volatility at 4.45% and ATR at 0.42. The GOGL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.01 and a $10.42 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.70% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.20 before closing at $10.64. Intraday shares traded counted 1.72 million, which was -86.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 922.39K. GOGL’s previous close was $10.26 while the outstanding shares total 197.71M.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Golden Ocean Group Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GOGL, the company has in raw cash 328.55 million on their books with 85.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 484.96 million total, with 239.03 million as their total liabilities.

GOGL were able to record -102.32 million as free cash flow during the 08/31/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 153.44 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/31/2021 quarter of the year, Golden Ocean Group Limited recorded a total of 158.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/31/2021 quarter reducing by -6.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 101.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 56.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 197.71M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/31/2021 (-0.14 cents a share).

Is the stock of GOGL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Golden Ocean Group Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GOGL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.66.