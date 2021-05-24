GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Loss -43.15% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.24, with weekly volatility at 5.67% and ATR at 0.05. The JOB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.29 and a $2.49 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.86 million, which was 47.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.47M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.56% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.56 before closing at $0.57. JOB’s previous close was $0.57 while the outstanding shares total 17.67M. The firm has a beta of 2.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 0.53.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company GEE Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $64.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JOB, the company has in raw cash 14.26 million on their books with 8.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 34.69 million total, with 26.01 million as their total liabilities.

JOB were able to record 0.18 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GEE Group Inc. (JOB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, GEE Group Inc. recorded a total of 34.72 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.11% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 0.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 23.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.67M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (-0.18 cents a share).

Is the stock of JOB attractive?

In related news, Director, Gormly Matthew E bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.57, for a total value of 100,445. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, DEWAN DEREK E now bought 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Senior Vice President, CFO, THORPE KIM D bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.60 per share, with a total market value of 50,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, TANOUS PETER J now holds 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.