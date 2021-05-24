Can World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Offer Investors Safety?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has a beta of 1.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.53, and a growth ratio of 2.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.42, with weekly volatility at 3.15% and ATR at 1.50. The WWE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.44 and a $61.32 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.35% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.19 before closing at $57.55. Intraday shares traded counted 1.71 million, which was -99.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 855.55K. WWE’s previous close was $54.63 while the outstanding shares total 77.38M.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WWE, the company has in raw cash 300.42 million on their books with 196.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 614.22 million total, with 406.82 million as their total liabilities.

WWE were able to record 53.74 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -161.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 59.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. recorded a total of 263.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 9.61%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 142.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 121.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 77.38M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.57 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.51 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WWE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WWE attractive?

In related news, EVP, Global Talent Strategy &, Levesque Paul sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.60, for a total value of 2,063,594. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Producer & Chief Glo, DUNN KEVIN now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,343,700. Also, Chief Brand Officer, Levesque Stephanie sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were price at an average price of 39.18 per share, with a total market value of 2,255,710. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy &, Levesque Paul now holds 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 340,013. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WWE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.60.