At Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) previous close was $84.09 while the outstanding shares total 848.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.14, and a growth ratio of 3.64. CL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.17% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.015 before closing at $84.23. Intraday shares traded counted 3.5 million, which was 24.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.66M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.27, with weekly volatility at 1.20% and ATR at 1.14. The CL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.10 and a $86.41 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Colgate-Palmolive Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CL, the company has in raw cash 995.0 million on their books with 9.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.56 billion total, with 4.54 billion as their total liabilities.

CL were able to record 491.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 107.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 598.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/30/2021 quarter of the year, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded a total of 4.34 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/30/2021 quarter increasing by 0.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.71 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.64 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 848.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.86 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/30/2021 (0.80 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CL attractive?

In related news, CLO and Secretary, Daniels Jennifer sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 82.62, for a total value of 1,676,302. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Massey Sally now sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 479,651. Also, Chief of Staff, Kooyman John W sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 82.07 per share, with a total market value of 918,729. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President & CEO, Wallace Noel R. now holds 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,048,383. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Colgate-Palmolive Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.58.