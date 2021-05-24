Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has a beta of 1.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.08, with weekly volatility at 2.11% and ATR at 0.44. The APLE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.44 and a $16.08 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 05/21/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.09 before closing at $15.22. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was 21.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.07M. APLE’s previous close was $15.27 while the outstanding shares total 223.73M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel & Motel company Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

APLE were able to record -4.62 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. recorded a total of 158.71 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -49.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter increasing by 15.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 186.53 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -27.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 223.73M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APLE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APLE attractive?

In related news, Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 169,240. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M now sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 239,843. Also, Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 28. The shares were price at an average price of 15.75 per share, with a total market value of 1,575. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M now holds 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,347. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APLE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.44.