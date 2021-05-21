Why To Keep Buying Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) while S&P500 gain 1.08%

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) previous close was $74.11 while the outstanding shares total 33.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.14, and a growth ratio of 1.01. CCS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.86% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.12 before closing at $76.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 22.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 509.32K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.41, with weekly volatility at 4.40% and ATR at 3.61. The CCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.38 and a $81.42 high.

Investors have identified the Residential Construction company Century Communities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CCS were able to record 93.21 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 109.55 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 96.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Century Communities Inc. (CCS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Century Communities Inc. recorded a total of 1.01 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 40.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 2.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 858.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 149.89 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.56M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (3.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCS attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, DIXON JOHN SCOTT sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.73, for a total value of 247,358. As the sale deal closes, the CFO and Secretary, MESSENGER DAVID L now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,740,205. Also, Chairman and Co-CEO, Francescon Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 60.33 per share, with a total market value of 1,508,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-CEO, President, Francescon Robert J now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,508,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Communities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.67.