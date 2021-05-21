Something To Watch Before Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares fell to a low of $400.28 before closing at $406.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was -8.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 304.25K. TDY’s previous close was $402.58 while the outstanding shares total 37.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.16, and a growth ratio of 2.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.15, with weekly volatility at 2.86% and ATR at 10.19. The TDY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $289.19 and a $457.79 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.96% on 05/20/21.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Teledyne Technologies Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.28 billion total, with 652.4 million as their total liabilities.

TDY were able to record 107.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.56 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 124.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated recorded a total of 805.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -0.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 492.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 313.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.29 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (3.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDY attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, VanWees Jason bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 357.48, for a total value of 1,072,427. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Chairman, MEHRABIAN ROBERT now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,615,404. Also, Director, Kumbier Michelle bought 127 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 387.00 per share, with a total market value of 49,149. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kumbier Michelle now holds 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,722. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $488.00.