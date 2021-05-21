Something To Watch Before Buying Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.50, with weekly volatility at 6.41% and ATR at 1.34. The HAYW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.61 and a $25.67 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.61% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.06 before closing at $24.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 64.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.30M. HAYW’s previous close was $23.75 while the outstanding shares total 231.61M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Hayward Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HAYW, the company has in raw cash 13.8 million on their books with 2.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 548.0 million total, with 234.6 million as their total liabilities.

HAYW were able to record -136.6 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -101.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -131.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 174.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 159.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 231.61M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.85 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAYW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAYW attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.07, for a total value of 17,993,507. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MSD Partners, L.P. now sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,993,507. Also, 10% Owner, Alberta Investment Management sold 575,799 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total market value of 9,788,583. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Silber Lawrence Harris now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 170,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.83%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hayward Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HAYW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.