Something To Watch Before Buying Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) previous close was $85.67 while the outstanding shares total 99.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.28, and a growth ratio of 2.48. EHC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.40% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.80 before closing at $86.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 39.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 635.92K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.07, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 1.87. The EHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $58.99 and a $89.68 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Encompass Health Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EHC, the company has in raw cash 286.1 million on their books with 137.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.0 billion total, with 812.2 million as their total liabilities.

EHC were able to record 59.7 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -14.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 158.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Encompass Health Corporation recorded a total of 1.23 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter increasing by 1.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.23 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.02 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 99.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (1.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EHC attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Price Andrew L sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 81.40, for a total value of 699,145. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, Charbonneau Elissa Joy now sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 500,213. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 75.74 per share, with a total market value of 1,779,937. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

10 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Encompass Health Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $97.27.