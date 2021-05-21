Something To Watch Before Buying ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares fell to a low of $49.49 before closing at $49.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 28.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 426.68K. ABM’s previous close was $50.65 while the outstanding shares total 67.20M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 74.68, and a growth ratio of 4.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.79, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 1.31. The ABM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.41 and a $55.48 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.66% on 05/20/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company ABM Industries Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABM, the company has in raw cash 378.3 million on their books with 116.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.47 billion total, with 1.02 billion as their total liabilities.

ABM were able to record 38.7 million as free cash flow during the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -15.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 45.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/08/2021 quarter of the year, ABM Industries Incorporated recorded a total of 1.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/08/2021 quarter increasing by 0.52%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 243.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.20M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.11 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/08/2021 (1.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABM attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, JACOBSEN RENE sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 52.48, for a total value of 764,326. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, SALMIRS SCOTT B now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,325,835. Also, EVP/Gen. Counsel/Corp. Secty., NEWBORN ANDREA R sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were price at an average price of 53.05 per share, with a total market value of 414,190. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – Chief Accounting Officer, CHIN DEAN A now holds 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,767. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ABM Industries Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.25.