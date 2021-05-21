Should You Buy Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.96% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.72 before closing at $15.34. Intraday shares traded counted 0.86 million, which was -40.58% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 613.45K. GATO’s previous close was $13.95 while the outstanding shares total 59.41M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.91, with weekly volatility at 9.62% and ATR at 1.05. The GATO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.78 and a $24.00 high.

Investors have identified the Other Precious Metals & Mining company Gatos Silver Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $853.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GATO attractive?

In related news, VP of Expl & Chief Geologist, Pyle Philip sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.03, for a total value of 180,450. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Administrative Officer, Dubas Adam now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 121,900. Also, Director, Hanneman Karl L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 9.70 per share, with a total market value of 97,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Stairs Janice now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Gatos Silver Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GATO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.00.