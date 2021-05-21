Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.48% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $146.47 before closing at $148.07. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was 32.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 747.94K. DOV’s previous close was $147.37 while the outstanding shares total 143.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.03, and a growth ratio of 2.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.15, with weekly volatility at 1.62% and ATR at 2.80. The DOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $89.13 and a $155.77 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Dover Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.82 billion total, with 1.78 billion as their total liabilities.

DOV were able to record 145.92 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 23.44 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 177.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dover Corporation (DOV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Dover Corporation recorded a total of 1.87 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter increasing by 4.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.15 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 721.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 143.76M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.62 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (1.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DOV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DOV attractive?

In related news, SVP and General Counsel, Cabrera Ivonne M sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 133.00, for a total value of 481,061. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President and CFO, Cerepak Brad M now sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,159,960. Also, Senior Vice President and CFO, Cerepak Brad M sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 126.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,914,917. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, Tax, Kosinski Anthony K now holds 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 488,863. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dover Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $159.82.