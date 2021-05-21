Here’s Why Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Rallying -17.54% to $81.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has a beta of 1.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 57.74, and a growth ratio of 5.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.90, with weekly volatility at 7.81% and ATR at 3.59. The SCVL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.09 and a $66.28 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.68% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.45 before closing at $63.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was -296.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.59K. SCVL’s previous close was $62.41 while the outstanding shares total 14.09M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Shoe Carnival Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $857.98 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 355.31 million total, with 130.9 million as their total liabilities.

SCVL were able to record 51.0 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 44.63 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 63.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, Shoe Carnival Inc. recorded a total of 253.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -8.15%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 175.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 78.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.09M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.52 cents a share).

Is the stock of SCVL attractive?

In related news, Director, KLEEBERGER KENT A sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.30, for a total value of 76,073. As the sale deal closes, the EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL, BAKER TIMOTHY T now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 485,000. Also, EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL, BAKER TIMOTHY T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 50.25 per share, with a total market value of 502,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ASCHLEMAN JAMES A now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 32.20%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Shoe Carnival Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCVL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.33.