Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Gain 10.56% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.15% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.59 before closing at $19.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was 3.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 510.18K. DX’s previous close was $19.71 while the outstanding shares total 26.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.24, with weekly volatility at 1.40% and ATR at 0.34. The DX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.62 and a $20.41 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Dynex Capital Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $601.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Dynex Capital Inc. recorded a total of 13.89 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -186.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -20.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 13.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.79M with the recently reported earning now reading 4.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DX attractive?

In related news, President and Co-CIO, Popenoe Smriti Laxman bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.35, for a total value of 19,983. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and Co-CIO, BOSTON BYRON L now bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,002. Also, CEO and Co-CIO, BOSTON BYRON L bought 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.85 per share, with a total market value of 99,996. Following this completion of disposal, the President and Co-CIO, Popenoe Smriti Laxman now holds 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,992. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dynex Capital Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.50.