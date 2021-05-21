Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)?

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.60, with weekly volatility at 0.29% and ATR at 0.03. The CRSA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.44 and a $13.11 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was -14.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.87K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.10% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.08 before closing at $10.09. CRSA’s previous close was $10.08 while the outstanding shares total 31.25M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Crescent Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $315.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CRSA, the company has in raw cash 0.17 million on their books with 2.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.34 million total, with 3.11 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CRSA attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.65, for a total value of 53,250. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,400. Also, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 10.60 per share, with a total market value of 106,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,500.