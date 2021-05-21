Are Investors Unfairly Punishing CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)?

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) previous close was $42.21 while the outstanding shares total 22.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.09. CEVA’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.46% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.02 before closing at $43.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was -56.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 253.42K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.37, with weekly volatility at 4.64% and ATR at 2.57. The CEVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.16 and a $83.95 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company CEVA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $947.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 178.67 million total, with 36.92 million as their total liabilities.

CEVA were able to record 15.19 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 32.52 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 15.19 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CEVA Inc. (CEVA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, CEVA Inc. recorded a total of 25.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -10.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.02 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 22.55M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.16 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (-0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CEVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CEVA attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Arieli Yaniv sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 62.00, for a total value of 570,214. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, WERTHEIZER GIDEON now sold 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,087,298. Also, EVP Worldwide Sales, OHANA ISSACHAR sold 14,401 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 66.58 per share, with a total market value of 958,819. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LIMON ZVI now holds 29,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,121,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.