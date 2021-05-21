Are Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Prospects Worsening?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) previous close was $74.18 while the outstanding shares total 46.07M. The firm has a beta of 0.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 219.94. CCOI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.51% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $73.90 before closing at $74.56. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was -20.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 339.85K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.80, with weekly volatility at 1.88% and ATR at 1.83. The CCOI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $53.20 and a $90.96 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCOI, the company has in raw cash 237.98 million on their books with 5.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 316.27 million total, with 422.71 million as their total liabilities.

CCOI were able to record 31.66 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -133.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.11 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 146.78 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 1.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 57.09 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 89.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.07M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCOI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCOI attractive?

In related news, Chief Revenue Officer, BUBECK JAMES sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.66, for a total value of 373,306. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Kennedy Sheryl Lynn now sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,257. Also, VP & Chief Legal Officer, Chang John B. sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 80.00 per share, with a total market value of 44,640. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BROOKS STEVEN D now holds 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 437,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.70%.

7 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCOI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.20.