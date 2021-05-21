Are Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) previous close was $24.01 while the outstanding shares total 7.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.02. BEEM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.25% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.37 before closing at $25.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 14.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 472.22K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.36, with weekly volatility at 9.56% and ATR at 2.69. The BEEM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.73 and a $75.90 high.

Investors have identified the Solar company Beam Global as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $202.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beam Global (BEEM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 29.9 million total, with 1.84 million as their total liabilities.

BEEM were able to record -4.4 million as free cash flow during the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 22.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Beam Global (BEEM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/19/2021 quarter of the year, Beam Global recorded a total of 2.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 77.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/19/2021 quarter increasing by 43.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.57M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/19/2021 (-0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BEEM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BEEM attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.80, for a total value of 129,339. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 250,212. Also, Director, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were price at an average price of 25.82 per share, with a total market value of 129,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 320,568. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.