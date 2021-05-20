Why To Keep Buying Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) while S&P500 loss -0.26%

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.28, with weekly volatility at 9.06% and ATR at 0.36. The UONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.06 and a $54.16 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.97% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.13 before closing at $6.01. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was -212.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 622.40K. UONE’s previous close was $5.32 while the outstanding shares total 6.33M.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Urban One Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UONE, the company has in raw cash 57.29 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 203.89 million total, with 77.97 million as their total liabilities.

UONE were able to record 13.49 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Urban One Inc. (UONE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Urban One Inc. recorded a total of 91.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -24.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 66.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 6.33M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/05/2021.

Is the stock of UONE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.15, for a total value of 829,170. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC now bought 106,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 493,975. Also, 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.81 per share, with a total market value of 1,361,800. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC now holds 109,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 263,696. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.59%.