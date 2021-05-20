Why To Keep Buying Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) while S&P500 loss -0.26%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares fell to a low of $21.84 before closing at $22.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.73 million, which was 10.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 815.41K. RPAY’s previous close was $22.60 while the outstanding shares total 80.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.01, with weekly volatility at 4.45% and ATR at 1.09. The RPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.38 and a $28.42 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.75% on 05/19/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Repay Holdings Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPAY, the company has in raw cash 390.92 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 420.9 million total, with 60.95 million as their total liabilities.

RPAY were able to record -0.45 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 303.94 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, Repay Holdings Corporation recorded a total of 47.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/17/2021 quarter increasing by 12.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 35.05 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.45M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.23 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/17/2021 (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPAY attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Barnett Naomi sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.01, for a total value of 49,564. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Dempsey Tyler B now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,800. Also, Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were price at an average price of 25.11 per share, with a total market value of 75,330. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hartheimer Robert Herman now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

10 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Repay Holdings Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.45.