Why To Keep Buying Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) while S&P500 loss -0.26%

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) shares fell to a low of $16.975 before closing at $17.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was 24.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 905.09K. FULT’s previous close was $17.48 while the outstanding shares total 162.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.83, and a growth ratio of 1.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.70, with weekly volatility at 2.49% and ATR at 0.47. The FULT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.86 and a $18.41 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 05/19/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Fulton Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FULT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FULT attractive?

In related news, Director, MOXLEY JAMES R III sold 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.67, for a total value of 52. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MOXLEY JAMES R III now sold 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,694. Also, Sr Executive Vice President, Campbell David M sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 17.12 per share, with a total market value of 82,902. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr EVP & Chief Legal Officer, Stolzer Daniel R now holds 0 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fulton Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FULT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.08.