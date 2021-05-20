Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) previous close was $5.15 while the outstanding shares total 3.71M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.48. TRT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.88% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.88 before closing at $5.25. Intraday shares traded counted 1.19 million, which was -2225.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 51.19K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.92, with weekly volatility at 12.31% and ATR at 0.41. The TRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.79 and a $7.50 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Trio-Tech International as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TRT, the company has in raw cash 5.18 million on their books with 0.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 22.97 million total, with 8.43 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of TRT attractive?

In related news, Director, ADELMAN JASON T sold 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.00, for a total value of 16,560. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ADELMAN JASON T now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,375. Also, VICE PRESIDENT, CFO, TING HOCK MING sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 5.25 per share, with a total market value of 7,875. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ADELMAN JASON T now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,111. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.60%.