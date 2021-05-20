The Futility of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Fundamentals

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) previous close was $2.59 while the outstanding shares total 66.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.58. AQMS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.455 before closing at $2.60. Intraday shares traded counted 1.0 million, which was 53.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.13M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.93, with weekly volatility at 7.88% and ATR at 0.24. The AQMS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.77 and a $8.06 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Aqua Metals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $163.70 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13.46 million total, with 4.04 million as their total liabilities.

AQMS were able to record -2.63 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -1.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 66.88M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AQMS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AQMS attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.88, for a total value of 67,485. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Cotton Stephen now sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 340,121. Also, Director, Yosufzai S. Shariq sold 188,603 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 4.80 per share, with a total market value of 905,294. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Merrill Judd now holds 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,634. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.