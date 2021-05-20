Should You Buy Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.78, with weekly volatility at 11.83% and ATR at 0.36. The TAIT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.20 and a $5.39 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.63% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.40 before closing at $5.25. Intraday shares traded counted 2.11 million, which was -1795.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 111.22K. TAIT’s previous close was $4.58 while the outstanding shares total 5.83M.

Investors have identified the Electronics & Computer Distribution company Taitron Components Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.93 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.41 million total, with 1.27 million as their total liabilities.

TAIT were able to record 0.62 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.63 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, Taitron Components Incorporated recorded a total of 1.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 25.05% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 1.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 5.83M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021.

Is the stock of TAIT attractive?

In related news, Director, MILLER CRAIG sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.60, for a total value of 6,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MILLER CRAIG now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,625. Also, Director, MILLER CRAIG bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were price at an average price of 1.62 per share, with a total market value of 4,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MILLER CRAIG now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 40.73%.