Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) previous close was $53.94 while the outstanding shares total 134.41M. The firm has a beta of 2.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.58, and a growth ratio of 1.35. OMF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.57% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.74 before closing at $54.25. Intraday shares traded counted 1.01 million, which was 18.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.24M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.29, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 1.98. The OMF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.39 and a $58.12 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company OneMain Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, OneMain Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.06 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter reducing by -3.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 235.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 825.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.41M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (3.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OMF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OMF attractive?

In related news, , Hicks George G sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.76, for a total value of 98,431,255. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Apollo Management Holdings GP, now sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 476,203,960. Also, 10% Owner, Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 51.01 per share, with a total market value of 469,315,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the , Hicks George G now holds 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,007,308. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

13 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OneMain Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OMF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.92.