Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.79, with weekly volatility at 8.94% and ATR at 2.72. The PLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.95 and a $50.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was -50.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 608.17K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.63% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.5244 before closing at $30.00. PLT’s previous close was $28.95 while the outstanding shares total 41.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.88.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Plantronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PLT, the company has in raw cash 696.47 million on their books with 478.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.24 billion total, with 1.02 billion as their total liabilities.

PLT were able to record 122.47 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 482.59 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 145.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Plantronics Inc. (PLT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, Plantronics Inc. recorded a total of 476.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter reducing by -1.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 263.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 212.82 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.25M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.97 cents a share).

Is the stock of PLT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Triangle Private Holdings I, L sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.25, for a total value of 53,870,074. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Plantronics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.40.