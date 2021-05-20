Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.21, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 0.69. The OPCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.52 and a $21.34 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was 33.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.86% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.06 before closing at $17.69. OPCH’s previous close was $17.54 while the outstanding shares total 179.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 368.54, and a growth ratio of 36.85.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Option Care Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OPCH, the company has in raw cash 109.36 million on their books with 11.78 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 664.73 million total, with 420.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OPCH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OPCH attractive?

In related news, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, SHAPIRO MICHAEL H. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.33, for a total value of 40,825. As the purchase deal closes, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RADEMACHER JOHN CHARLES now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 164,236. Also, Director, Pate R Carter bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.74 per share, with a total market value of 14,314. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SULLIVAN TIMOTHY P now holds 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.04%.

8 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Option Care Health Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OPCH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.64.