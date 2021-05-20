Is Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Worth A Bite? QLGN 200 SMA stands at -49.71%

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell to a low of $1.63 before closing at $1.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 20.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 932.53K. QLGN’s previous close was $1.82 while the outstanding shares total 28.17M. The firm has a beta of -0.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.03, with weekly volatility at 11.60% and ATR at 0.19. The QLGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.51 and a $15.05 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.10% on 05/19/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.04 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.92 million total, with 9.2 million as their total liabilities.

QLGN were able to record -2.14 million as free cash flow during the 05/14/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 28.17M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 05/14/2021 (-0.21 cents a share).

Is the stock of QLGN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, BROIDRICK AMY S. bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.03, for a total value of 9,135. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, Poirier Michael S. now bought 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,809. Also, Vice President of Finance, CFO, Lotz Christopher L. bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.86 per share, with a total market value of 5,022. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kruger Kurt H now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,740. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.