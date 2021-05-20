Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) previous close was $28.10 while the outstanding shares total 37.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.74. GPRE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.20% on 05/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.11 before closing at $29.00. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was 6.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.27M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.42, with weekly volatility at 6.54% and ATR at 1.77. The GPRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.97 and a $32.57 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Green Plains Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GPRE, the company has in raw cash 654.43 million on their books with 102.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.01 billion total, with 421.48 million as their total liabilities.

GPRE were able to record -68.5 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 379.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -36.98 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Green Plains Inc. recorded a total of 553.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter increasing by 18.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 514.99 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.65 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.70M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (-0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GPRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GPRE attractive?

In related news, Director, CROWLEY JAMES F sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.88, for a total value of 510,048. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Kolomaya Paul E now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,251. Also, Chief Legal and Admin Officer, MAPES MICHELLE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 31.30 per share, with a total market value of 313,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Kolomaya Paul E now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,374. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

8 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Green Plains Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GPRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.00.